The Central Texas Spelling Bee was held at McLennan Community College on March 23.
Each of the spellers earned a spot in the Scripps regional bee by being one of the top two spellers from their school spelling bee.
Vihaan Sibal of South Bosque Elementary won the bee in the 40th round of words and at age 9 is the youngest winner of the regional bee.
Sibal defeated Midway Middle School student Rafia Arshad and Woodgate Intermediate School student Gabriela Gonzalez to win.
Twenty-eight students from 14 schools participated in the bee.
Sibal is expected to go to Washington, D.C., May 26 with his parents, principal Stacey Voigt and his third-grade teacher, April McAdams.
He’ll compete May 27 through June 1 and will also have a chance to explore some of Washington.
The Central Texas contest and Sibal’s trip to Washington are sponsored by the family of Audre Rapoport.