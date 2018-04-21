The Henry Downs Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution awarded David Granger, a sophomore at Midway High School, with the winning submission on an essay about Christopher Columbus.
Since 1996, the Henry Downs Chapter of the NSDAR has joined with the National Italian American Foundation to sponsor an annual national essay contest on Columbus.
The contest is open to students in grades 9 through 12 in public, private, or parochial schools, or those who are home-schooled. This year’s title was “Advantages and Disadvantages of Working Relationships Between Foreign Parties.”
In his essay, David presented reasons how Columbus, an Italian, managed to convince a Spanish monarch to fund his voyage, along with reasons why a monarch from one country would be interested in hiring an explorer from a foreign country .
David was presented a certificate and a check for $50 by Angela Granger, the chapter’s American history chair. David was joined by his English instructor, Sarah Barry.