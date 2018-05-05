An Eagle Christian Academy student from Lorena was recognized at the Daughters of the Republic of Texas 2018 Art Contest Awards Ceremony on April 7 at the Texas Capitol.
Clarissa Ratliff, 13, a seventh-grader at Eagle Christian Academy, was awarded honorable mention for her art, titled “The Huaco Indians.”
The contest is open to artists in each of the 10 DRT districts in Texas.
Lorena is in DRT District V. The counties in DRT District V are Bell, Bosque, Brazos, Burnet, Coryell, Falls, Freestone, Hamilton, Hill, Lampasas, Leon, Limestone, Madison, McLennan, Milam, Mills, Navarro, Robertson, San Saba and a portion of Williamson.
The Republic of Texas Museum Art Contest and the award ceremony is made possible by a grant from the Native Texas License Plate Fund. From the $30 specialty plate fee, $22 goes to the Texas Department of Economic Development in making grants to the Daughters of the Republic of Texas to preserve Texas historic sites or to fund educational programs that teach Texas history.