Waco Stars Square Dance Club held their annual mainstream beginners square dance graduation ceremony May 7 at Allemande Hall in Speegleville. Pictured are (front row, from left) Darlene Heber, Gayle Shipp, Judy Smith, Carolyn Mietzner, Branndi Guel, Eric Guel, James Conrad (filling in for his good friend Linda), Addy Guel, Peggy Lambert, Gloria Gitlen, (back row) Pam Smith (caller’s/teacher’s wife), Ron Mietzner, Dale Smith (caller/teacher), Wendell Moore (caller/teacher), Pat Moore (caller’s wife), Nathan Guel, Daniel Guel and Vicki Patterson.