Community leaders this month are joining Meals on Wheels Waco volunteers in delivering meals to homebound residents as part of the March for Meals month.
The monthlong awareness campaign celebrates the service the program provides to seniors nationwide.
Meals on Wheels Waco has been serving the area for 51 years. The agency serves McLennan, Hill and Falls counties.
Today, more than 1,000 volunteers serve more than 1,600 clients, Executive Director Melody McDermitt said. Most of the meals are prepared in the Pat Clifton Senior Nutrition Kitchen at Meals on Wheels Waco offices on Waco Drive. From there the sealed hot meals are delivered to 44 serving sites utilizing 106 routes. Many clients also receive that day’s edition of the Waco Tribune-Herald.
Meals on Wheels Waco is always seeking volunteers to deliver meals as well as accepting donations. More information is available online at mowwaco.org.