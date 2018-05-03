Isabel Mendoza, a fourth-grade student at South Waco Elementary School, was selected as a winner in the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) “Take Care of Texas” art contest.
The statewide art contest is for students in kindergarten through fifth grade. Isabel’s artwork was one of only 16 winners selected from more than 2,600 entries.
The “Take Care of Texas” art contest is a fun way for students to learn about protecting the environment.
Through creative expression, students use art to show how they, along with their friends and family, help keep the air and water clean, conserve water and energy, and reduce waste.
As a regional winner, Isabel will receive a Samsung tablet provided by the contest sponsor, Samsung Austin Semiconductor. In addition, representatives from the TCEQ will make a special presentation to her class.
Isabel’s art teacher at South Waco Elementary is Sigrid Whitford.