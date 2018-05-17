Teachers in the prekindergarten program at South Waco Elementary School have been making double takes as their students scoot from one activity to another.
The school, and specifically the program that serves preschool-aged children, has five sets of twins.
“It is rare but not unusual for a classroom teacher to have a set of twins,” said South Waco Elementary prekindergarten teacher Jan Hahn. The school’s preschool program is a collaboration between Waco ISD and EOAC’s Head Start/Jump Start program.
Hahn and the other two teachers, Donna Vasquez and Vanessa Redrick, have found this year to be anything but usual as they’ve learned the names and unique personalities of five sets of twins.
Waco ISD offers a prekindergarten program for children who are 4 years of age by Sept. 1, in addition to other qualifying criteria. The district is also piloting a new program for 3-year-olds at Alta Vista and Brook Avenue elementary schools next year.
To encourage families to register their children for the 2018-19 school year, Waco ISD is hosting a “Prekindergarten Round Up” May 21-25. During the week, parents may visit campuses and preregister their children .
For more information about prekindergarten, visit www.wacoisd.org/prek or call 755-9417.