Twenty high school seniors in McLennan County are being recognized for their volunteerism and service in the 38th annual Youth Citizenship Awards sponsored by the Rotary Club of Waco and the Waco Tribune-Herald.
Five of the students will be presented as award winners at a Rotary luncheon Monday at the Lions Den. One will be recognized as the Outstanding Youth Citizen.
All five finalists receive scholarship money with their awards. Judges use the Rotary Club’s motto of “Service Above Self” in selecting the award recipients.
Each nominee was chosen by his or her high school. Students submitted a detailed application listing their school achievements and volunteer activities.
A letter of recommendation from someone familiar with their volunteer efforts is part of the application. The finalists are interviewed by a committee.
Kaylie Hudson
Axtell High
Parents: Bridgette Fisher and Kelly Hudson
Activities, honors and volunteer highlights: National Honor Society president; Peer Assistance and Leadership; Student Council; UIL news writing team; FFA officer; FFA swine show team; Fellowship of Christian Athletes; All-District softball infielder; track and field; state powerlifting qualifier; leader with Axtell Baptist Church Vacation Bible School; Baylor Scott & White Junior Volunteer Program.
Future plans: Attend McLennan Community College, then transfer to Temple College to study diagnostic medical sonography toward becoming an ultrasound technician.
Emily Elliott
China Spring High
Parents: Joy and Lin Elliott
Activities, honors and volunteer highlights: National Honor Society, Peer Assistance and Leadership; Fellowship of Christian Athletes president; volleyball; track; cross country state qualifier; recognized as outstanding athletic trainer; Distinguished Athlete Award U.S. Marine Corps; Waco Historic Foundation Belle; Waco Symphony Belles and Brass; homecoming queen nominee; Fields of Faith benefit organizer.
Future plans: Attend Texas Tech University and double major in kinesiology and business finance. Wants to be either a physician’s assistant in sports medicine or an orthopedic surgeon.
Alyssa Chavez
Connally High
Parents: Araceli Castillo and Jose Castillo
Activities, honors and volunteer highlights: National Hispanic Scholar; National Honor Society; Quill and Scroll; 4A state champion UIL headline writing (2016) and UIL journalism regional qualifier; state qualifier in flute trio (2017); class officer; Key Club; yearbook editor-in-chief; newspaper co-editor; Build-A-Box program; blood drive organizer; member of Cameron Park Zoo Crew.
Future plans: Attend Texas A&M University to pursue biology degree and meet veterinary school prerequisites. Wants to become a small animal veterinarian or zoo veterinarian.
Morgan Claxton
Crawford High
Parents: Marcy and Chuck Claxton
Activities, honors and volunteer highlights: Beta Club president; state qualifier in UIL headline writing (2017); All-State volleyball first team and district offensive MVP (2016, 2017); All-District basketball; state qualifier in track (2017); Fellow of Christian Athletes; Peer Assistance and Leadership; church nursery volunteer; Vacation Bible School leader; Kanakuk Kamps volunteer; Kids Across America volunteer; Talitha Koum volunteer.
Future plans: Attend Texas A&M University and major in applied exercise physiology. Wants to become a pediatric occupational therapist.
Shalley Coffin
Eagle Christian Academy
Parents: Melanie and Chris Coffin
Activities, honors and volunteer highlights: Academic All-State for swimming; TAPPS state swimming qualifier; swim team MVP; TAPPS state art contest (honorable mention, 2017); Eagle Christian Academy Integrity House leader; served with Highland Baptist Church’s youth mission team to Canada (2016); nursing home volunteer; Mission Waco homeless breakfast volunteer.
Future plans: Attend the University of the Ozarks in Clarksville, Arkansas, with intent to become an art teacher.
Alyssa Vaughn
La Vega High
Parents: Sandy Shaw and Brad Vaughn
Activities, honors and volunteer highlights: NJROTC member, received Bravo Zulu Medal and a DAR bronze medal; band member; National Honor Society; HOSA-Future Health Professionals; taking dual-credit classes with MCC; blood drive help; volunteer with highway and stadium cleanups.
Future plans: Attend McLennan Community College to become a certified medical assistant, then Sam Houston State University to earn bachelor’s degree in biomedical lab studies. Wants to work in a hospital, clinic or lab setting.
Austin Lanning
Lorena High
Parents: Beth and Robert Lanning
Activities, honors and volunteer highlights: Class president all four years; Student Council president; National Honor Society; JV and freshman football captain; powerlifting; track; FFA officer; theater; choir; Fellowship of Christian Athletes captain; Waco Young Life; K-Life; First Baptist Woodway student leader and Sunday School teacher; RYLA counselor; Baylor in Brazil mission; suicide prevention walk team captain.
Future plans: Attend Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, and double major in music business and religion. After completing his degree, he plans to attend seminary.
Grace Boyer
Mart High
Parents: Candyce and Sean Boyer
Activities, honors and volunteer highlights: National Honor Society president; class secretary for three years; Community Emergency Response Team president; Student Activities Government vice president; Best robotics; band captain since 2016; academic UIL; Mayborn Museum volunteer; Texas Youth Preparedness Council.
Future plans: Attend Baylor University and major in health science studies with a pre-medicine focus. After medical school, she wants to specialize in sleep therapy, opthalmology or dermatology.
Bertha Palma
McGregor High
Parents: Beatriz and Adolfo Palma
Activities, honors and volunteer highlights: National Honor Society president; National Hispanic Scholar; homecoming court (10th grade); Peer Assistance and Leadership; Link Crew; state marching band qualifier; State Solo and Ensemble qualifier; band; all-state academic cross country; track; Toys for Tots; food pantry volunteer.
Future plans: Attend Texas A&M University to earn bachelor’s degree in dental hygiene to become a dental hygienist.
Phoebe Park
Midway High
Parents: Maria and Kenneth Park
Activities, honors and volunteer highlights: National Honor Society; AP Scholar with Distinction; Spanish Club; Business Professionals of America; UIL academics; Midway swim team; state finalist for Texas Music Teacher Association piano concerto (2016); founded Swimming Enabling Empowering Kids (SEEK); received Mission Waco Volunteer of the Year Award.
Future plans: Attend Dartmouth College and major in international relations while minoring in Spanish. Wants to pursue work in government or international business.