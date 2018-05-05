Jeremy Wilkey with Troop 456 in Waco was honored for attaining the rank of Eagle Scout during a Court of Honor ceremony on April 15.
The Robinson High School junior’s Eagle project benefited the Woodway Family Center. He organized volunteers and solicited donations to build five picnic tables and cleared vegetation from the fences to improve the landscaping.
State Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson spoke at the ceremony and presented Jeremy with a Texas flag flown over the state Capitol.
As a Scout, Jeremy is a member of the Order of the Arrow and attended many summer and High Adventure camps, including Camp Constantine, Buffalo Trail Scout Ranch, Philmont and Rocky Mountain High Adventure Base.
He is a member of the National Honor Society at school, goalkeeper for the varsity soccer team, an FFA member and is in choir.
He is the son of Jerry and Peggy Wilkey, of Robinson.
His Scoutmaster is Darrin Bellert.