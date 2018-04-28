Lorena High School senior Gracie Tate was awarded a $500 scholarship from Capital Farm Credit’s Waco branch office.
Capital Farm Credit is continuing its tradition to award 100 scholarships to Texas students. Each of Capital Farm Credit’s branch offices across the state is awarding at least one $1,000 scholarship.
“A big part of our mission is to help rural areas grow and thrive by providing farmers and ranchers with the capital they need to make their businesses successful,” said Ben Novosad, chief executive officer. “We’re also proud to help build the next generation of agricultural producers through our scholarship program. By supporting Texas’ youth, we’re helping invest in the vibrancy of rural communities throughout Texas.”
