Robinson Independent School District recently received the Sustainability Champion Award, given by Schneider Electric to top-performing public partners in the state for demonstrating leadership in sustainable practices that have produced sustained impacts over time.
Through a partnership with Schneider Electric, Robinson ISD has leveraged the district’s energy budget to fund much-needed infrastructure upgrades, while saving money and improving the learning environment for its students.
Schneider Electric also presented the district with a $1,000 scholarship.
Since 2007, the district has reduced its energy consumption by more than 5.5 million kilowatt hours of electricity, with guaranteed savings of $59,597 each year. Those savings have been used to pay for the improvements, with no additional cost to taxpayers, Superintendent Michael Hope said.
“We are delighted to have our energy efficiency efforts recognized with the Sustainability Champion Award,” Hope said. “This project has provided us a way to make critical improvements to our aging schools that we otherwise could not afford.
“With savings guaranteed in excess of $893,995 over the life of the 15-year project, our community is benefiting from state-of-the-art improvements with zero strain on our district’s operational budget.”
Comprehensive energy efficiency upgrades have been made to four schools in the district. Improvements include web interface integration and energy-efficient lighting upgrades.