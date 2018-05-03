Waco resident Thelma Little was honored at two parties recently to celebrate her 106th birthday.
Her daughters, Jean Gear and Gay Horn, hosted a party for family members at a local restaurant on April 21. Nieces, nephews and grandchildren from around Texas and Oklahoma attended, as well as local family members.
On her birthday, April 22, Lakeshore Estates honored her with another party.
She continues to enjoy life and still exhibits that competitive spirit while playing her favorites: Wii bowling, beanbag basketball and beanbag baseball.