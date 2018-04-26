McLennan County Republican Women recently received a prestigious award from the National Federation of Republican Women recognizing their community service.
The group has donated finances, much-needed items and volunteer service to several community nonprofit groups, a local school and local veteran organizations.
Members have provided diapers, baby items, toiletry items and cash donations to Care Net Pregnancy Center; provided more than 1,200 Easter eggs and candy to a local school for parties; and donated more than 500 outfits to Esther’s Closet for women interviewing for jobs and entering the workforce.
Additionally, the club has worked with veterans organizations to provide books, snacks and volunteer time at the Waco VA hospital, Veterans One Stop and at veteran recognition ceremonies. Individual members have volunteered thousands of hours working at election polling places and helping to plan elections.
At the biennial Texas Federation of Republican Women Convention, McLennan County Republican Women received the John G. Tower Award of Excellence, which recognizes excellence in five categories including community engagement, programs and campaign activities.
The group’s Rachel Woods was recognized as one of “10 Outstanding Women” by the 10,000-member Texas Federation of Republican Women. Only 10 women statewide are given this honor every two years.
For more information about the McLennan County Republican Women, visit www.mcrwpac.com.