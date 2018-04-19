Reicher Catholic High School seniors Manuel DeLaRosa and Hannah Trippe were recognized for outstanding achievement in the 63rd annual National Merit Scholarship Program.
Manuel has been named a semifinalist in the 2018 National Merit Scholarship Program, and qualified for the College Board’s National Hispanic Recognition Program. Manuel scored within the top 1 percent of the 1.6 million students who entered the 2018 competition by taking the 2016 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT).
He is the son of Mitch and Elizabeth DeLaRosa, of Waco. He is a member of Reicher Robotics, National Honor Society, the varsity soccer team, Boy Scouts, and soon will attain the
rank of Eagle Scout. He plans to attend Texas A&M University in the fall and major in aerospace engineering.
Hannah qualified for the College Board’s National Hispanic Recognition Program, which identifies academically outstanding Hispanic/Latino high school students who score in the top 5,000 from more than 250,000 Hispanic/Latino students who took the PSAT/NMSQT in 2016 as a junior.
Hannah is the daughter of Dr. Karl Trippe and Robyn Trippe, of Waco. She is also a member of National Honor Society, Reicher varsity cheer, varsity track, varsity cross country and Student Council. She plans to attend the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville in the fall and major in food science or public health.