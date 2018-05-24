The Reicher engineering and robotics program added TAPPS state champions to its long list of honors and accolades this school year.
The Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools Robotics State Championship FIRST Tech Challenge (FTC) was held May 12 at the Waco Convention Center. The TAPPS robotics season runs in conjunction with the normal FIRST (For Inspiration & Recognition of Science and Technology) season.
Reicher robotics competed in the FTC Waco League at three matches on Nov. 16, Nov. 30 and Dec. 12, and won all three. At the Waco League Championship on Jan. 20, the team earned yet another first-place finish, as well as the Motivate Award, the Inspire Award, Tournament Alliance Champions, and a trip to compete in the FTC North Texas Regional competition on Feb. 10.
Reicher’s outstanding performance at the regional earned the team yet another first-place victory and a trip to compete at FTC South Super-Regional Championship over spring break in Athens, Georgia.
At the Super-Regional compeition, the Reicher team qualified to participate in the FIRST World Championship, which was held in Houston from April 17-21. The team won round after round throughout the week of the World Championship Competition, advancing to the semifinal round in the World Jemison Division.
Reicher robotics won two rounds in the semifinals, advancing to the final round for the Jemison Division where it took Jemison runner-up and tied for third place overall at the World Championship level.
The Cougars returned to Waco and competed in the TAPPS FIRST Tech Challenge Competition in May, adding the TAPPS state championship.