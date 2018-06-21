McLennan Community College held its 52nd spring commencement exercises on May 15, and among the graduates were 11 Rapoport Academy seniors who earned associate degrees from MCC prior to their high school graduation.
Evan Alexander, Zachary Bartek, Allison Campbell, Sarina Chavez, Simone Chavez, Layton Coker, Prayven Cross, Willow Farrar, Kyle Montes de Oca, Lilly Price and Trytan White completed more than 60 hours of dual-credit courses while in high school.
Some also received recognition from the college for academic achievement:
- Evan Alexander earned an Associate in Science degree with highest honors (4.0).
- Zachary Bartek and Kyle Montes de Oca each earned an Associate in Arts with highest honors (4.0)
- Layton Coker and Lilly Price each earned an Associate in Arts degree with high honors (GPA 3.80 — 3.99).
- Simone Chavez and Prayven Cross each earned an Associate in Arts degree with honors (GPA 3.5-3.79).
- Trytan White earned two associate degrees (Associate in Arts and Associate in Science).
As an Early College High School, Rapoport Academy Public School offers its students the opportunity to enroll in dual-credit college classes beginning their ninth-grade year at no cost to families.