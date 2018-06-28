The Indian Nations District of the Boy Scouts of America (McLennan, Limestone and Freestone counties) recognized the 2017 Eagle Scouts at the district’s recognition banquet.
The district had 33 new Eagle Scouts representing 10 troops. The Eagle projects ranged from outdoor classrooms and courtyard landscaping and beautification and prayer gardens to building standup desks and flagpoles.
The projects, with a total of 4,409 hours of service, benefited many Central Texas schools, churches, groups and agencies including Cameron Park Zoo, Cameron Park, Humane Society of Central Texas, Fuzzy Friends Rescue, Bosqueville Cemetery and the Wounded Warriors Bike Trail.