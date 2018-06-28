Eagle Scout group

New Eagle Scouts honored at the banquet included (from left) Aaron McNair (Troop 456), Harrison Wolf (Troop 497), Cade Pledger (Troop 377), Jacob Smith (Troop 444), Joseph Cody (Troop 308), Travis Valenzuela (Troop 456), William Davis (Troop 337) and Nick Mohan (Troop 308).

 Eddie Morrison photo

The Indian Nations District of the Boy Scouts of America (McLennan, Limestone and Freestone counties) recognized the 2017 Eagle Scouts at the district’s recognition banquet.

The district had 33 new Eagle Scouts representing 10 troops. The Eagle projects ranged from outdoor classrooms and courtyard landscaping and beautification and prayer gardens to building standup desks and flagpoles.

The projects, with a total of 4,409 hours of service, benefited many Central Texas schools, churches, groups and agencies including Cameron Park Zoo, Cameron Park, Humane Society of Central Texas, Fuzzy Friends Rescue, Bosqueville Cemetery and the Wounded Warriors Bike Trail.

Recommended for you