Sarah Holland, principal of River Valley Intermediate School, is one of 20 school leaders statewide named as TEPSANs of the Year by the Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association (TEPSA).
Members from the 20 TEPSA regions across the state annually honor a colleague for outstanding service to the association. Award recipients must be committed to advancing the principalship and the association, as well as serving as a voice for Texas students.
Holland represents Midway ISD in Region 12. River Valley Intermediate School serves students in grades 5-6 in Midway ISD.
Holland has worked for Midway ISD for 21 years and in the field of education for 39. She plans to retire in May to travel and spend time with her first grandchild.
In 2017, River Valley Intermediate earned every available Texas Education Agency accountability distinction.