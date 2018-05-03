Eleven Midway Middle School students qualified for the 37th annual Duke University Talent Identification Program’s state recognition.
The seventh-grade students who received this honor earned scores equal to or better than half of the college-bound juniors and seniors who took the SAT or ACT tests this year.
Three of the students also qualified for “Grand Recognition” at the national level, meaning that as seventh-graders, they scored better than 90 percent of college-bound juniors and seniors who took the SAT or ACT tests. They will be invited to the Grand Ceremony at Duke University to honor the seventh-grade talent search participants who meet the grand level-qualifying score criteria.
Held in Cameron Indoor Stadium on the Duke campus, students receive a commemorative medal. The ceremony itself is similar to a graduation ceremony — there is a keynote speaker and honorees are called on stage to receive the medal.
“Grand Recognition” scholars are Andrew Joseph, Hunter Shi and Josephine Sim.
Students getting state recognition are Wendy Davenport, Lydia Green, William Hall, Jonah James, Inoo Jo, Kailea Kuecker, Hogan Nance and Samuel Thaller.