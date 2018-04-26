Midway High School graduate Mia Miller made history at Texas A&M University, becoming the first woman in the role of mascot corporal as she became the new handler of Reveille IX.
Miller, a 2017 Midway graduate and a freshman biology major at A&M, was announced as the mascot corporal during a ceremony April 13 at the Reveille Memorial in front of Kyle Field, A&M’s football stadium.
Her selection follows last year’s gender integration of E-2, the Corps of Cadets’ mascot company.
Members of E-2 filed in line on the Reveille Memorial and cheered as four cadets did pushups. A few moments later, Miller took Reveille’s leash from Jacob Scroggins, her predecessor as Reveille’s handler.
Her parents, Randy and Rachel Miller, were invited to come to the ceremony in College Station the night before by Scroggins. Mia, who is planning to become a Marine, found out about her selection at the ceremony.