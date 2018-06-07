Two Midway High School groups were awarded best in the nation at the National Business Professionals of America Conference held in May in Dallas.
The Startup Enterprise Team of Sarah Still, Kiara Lozano and Christiana Kaul placed first and was named Best in Show overall in that category among more than 60 entries in the competition.
Senior Courtney Toscano placed first and Taylor Mason came in second in graphic design. They competed against 50 other entries at the national level.
The software engineering team of Garrett Lackey, Steven Acevedo, Lucas Carlson and Dylan Biggio came in fourth, one spot head of the Midway team of Alex Arragon, Jeremy Bellert, Madison Hall and Richard Hutcheson.
Sarah Romer received fifth place in desktop publishing out of 67 national entries.
The video production team of Colton Barden, Carter Forrest, Alex Hoffman and Joey Hogins placed ninth out of 33 entries.
Kiara Lozano also placed 23rd in the advanced interview skills out of 51 national entries.
BPA advisers are Tanya Lacy, Jessica Pettyjohn, Dana Null, Susan Jones and B.J. Williams.