Midway High School Business Professionals of America qualified 18 students for the national BPA competition in Dallas this week, competing in events such as graphic design, interview skills and software engineering. Qualifiers are (sitting, from left) Sarah Romer, Taylor Mason, Christiana Kaul, Courtney Toscano, Sarah Still, Kiara Lozano, Alex Hoffman, Richard Hutchison, Alex Aragon, (standing) Lucas Carlson, Steven Acevedo, Joey Hogins, Colton Barden, Jeremy Bellert, Madison Hall, Garrett Lackey, Dylan Biggio and Carter Forrest.
-
May 11
-
May 11
-
May 11
-
May 11
-
May 11