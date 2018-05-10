Classical Conversations homeschool students were recognized as Memory Masters for 2018 at their campuses.
To earn Memory Master recognition, each student was required to recite from memory more than 400 facts with 100 percent accuracy.
This year’s Cycle 3 content included 161 events and people in world history, 45 U.S. presidents, 120 locations and features in North America, and John 1:1-7 in both English and Latin. In addition, there were 24 facts from each of the following subjects: science, math, English and history.
Additionally, Joseph Butcher achieved Memory Master for Cycles 1 and 2 this spring. One cycle is completed each school year.
Students named Memory Masters of the Waco Central Campus are Grayson Bourland, Danielle Butcher, Joseph Butcher, Sophia Cornell, Abe Johnson and Ryan Porter.
Memory Masters at the West Waco Campus are McKenna Carter, Lydia Gravagne, Raymond Gravagne, Levi Rucker, Jonny Wingerd and Josh Wingerd.
Memory Masters at the Northwest Waco Campus are Chloe Gouldman and Julia Pitts.