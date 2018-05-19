Seven McGregor High School visual arts students will have their artwork displayed in the Region 12 Service Center art gallery.
The students and their teacher, Debbie Snyder, were invited to a reception and gallery walk alongside other school districts in April.
Students chosen and their artwork are: senior Stephanie Licea and her colored pencil piece, “Undesired;” senior Briceyda Ulloa and her pen-and-ink piece, “Zentanglement;” senior Leslie Reyes and her colored pencil piece, “Still Life with Fruit;” junior Elijah Eubank and his marker piece, “What’s In My Head;” sophomore Leo Torres and his acrylic painting, “Electric Charge;” sophomore Emily Santander and her acrylic painting, “All-Star;” and sophomore Jesus Cortes’ mixed media piece.
During the gallery walk, participants utilized an app on their smartphones to view students’ thoughts on their pieces. The artwork will remain on display for two to three years and will be featured in Region 12 publications.