McGregor ISD sixth-grader Jacob Bell was invited to share his state-qualifying science fair project at the SpaceX facility in McGregor in March.
His project, “The Second Race for Space,” was observed and questioned by SpaceX engineers. Jacob utilized comments from the engineers to prepare for judging at the ExxonMobil State Science Fair. He also was treated to a tour of the facility.
Seventh-grade teacher Kendra Miller said, “I loved the experience and always greatly appreciate all that SpaceX does for our students.”