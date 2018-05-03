The McGregor ISD Education Foundation awarded more than $32,000 in grant funds to support innovative teaching initiatives.
The following teachers received funding for their projects:
- Tim Grace and Rebecca Reed, $5,000 for an “Instrument Music Enrichment Program” for the junior high and high school campuses. The program places McGregor band students under the instruction of experienced musicians to improve their ability and confidence with their chosen instrument.
- Claudia Parrott and Shari Thompson, $5,000 for “Nspire to Inspire” for the high school campus. The program allows students to collect, analyze and apply data using TI-Nspire calculators.
- Debbie Snyder, $4,500 for “Technology Infused Visual Artwork” for the high school campus. The grant will furnish mobile tablets for art students to use when creating fine art, paintings and drawings.
- Dawn Ramos, Larona Clark, Kevin Hughlett and Shelly Ball, $3,700 for “Reading Pens” for the junior high and high school campuses. The grant will furnish portable scanning devices to help students improve reading skills.
- Jennifer Scott and Melissa Houchin, $3,500 for “STEM Learning with LEGOs” at the primary campus. With the program, kindergarten and first-grade students will use LEGO kits to improve performance in science, technology, engineering and math.
- Jennifer Scott, $900 for “Build It to Learn It” at the primary campus. The program allows kindergarten students to use LEGO simple machine kits to improve performance in science, technology, engineering and math.
- Michelle Lenamon, $2,700 for the “McGregor Reads One Book” program at the elementary campus. The program seeks to encourage literacy and establish a love of reading by inviting students, staff and families to read the same chapter book.
- Barbara Morgan, Samantha Gee, Kathryn Fidler, Jamie Taylor and Kristy Barton, $2,500 for “Make Our Space an Engaging Place” at the elementary campus. The grant will allow the elementary campus to expand their current Makerspace, a lab where students take a hands-on approach to implement design solutions.
- Kendra Miller, $1,500 for “Taking Our Lab to the Next Level” at the junior high campus. The grant will furnish a digital microscope and plant growth-stimulating lights for science classes.
- Jennifer Millsap, $1,200 for “Making the Makerspace More” for the junior high and high school campuses to expand their current Makerspace labs.
- Jennifer Millsap and April Ocampo, $500 for “Makerspace Software Programming and Robotics Project” at the high school campus. The grant will expand the robotics accessible to students in the high school Makerspace lab.
- Michelle Fisk, $1,000 for “Communication Acquisition with Technological Innovations” at the high school. The project includes the use of technology to learn and master language skills in speech and life skills classes.
- Stephanie Kinslow, $600 for “Building Math Skills Through Games” at the junior high campus. The grant will furnish a game-based math program to improve integer and rational number operations.