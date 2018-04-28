Forty-six McGregor High School visual art students participated at the annual Visual Arts Scholastic Event in February at Harker Heights High School.
Of the 87 pieces of art entered, the students earned 62 regional medals and six area medals. Six advanced to the state competition in San Marcos this weekend.
Those advancing to the state competition are: senior Elisa Munoz for her mixed media, “Texas Sunset;” senior Leslie Reyes for her colored pencil, “Pumpkins and Gourds;” senior Maria Jimenez for her graphite, “Generation;” senior Chloe Schagel for her photograph, “Final Destination;” junior Nick Licea for his photograph, “Reflection;” and sophomore Shane Brown for his colored-pencil piece, “The Grand Bizarre.”