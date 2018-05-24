The MCC Dance Company from McLennan Community College claimed the championship trophy and banner in Division III jazz at the NDA (National Dance Alliance) Collegiate Championships in Daytona Beach, Florida, in April.
The team was in first after prelims and remained there through the finals, where it scored 9.311.
This is the seventh NDA national championship for the MCC Dance Company and is a second-straight win in the jazz division. MCC’s first title came in 2001 in Division II with a score of 9.41. The MCC Dance Company won back-to-back-to-back championships in 2009, 2010 and 2011 in the team Division III and in 2012 in Division II hip-hop.
The squad also competed in Division II pom and came away with a third-place trophy. First place went to Shobi, Japan.
MCC won the NDA Collegiate National Championship title on April 7. Coming in second place was Riverside (Calif.) College, scoring 9.154. Third was Suffolk County (N.Y.) Community College (9.046), and fourth was Mt. San Antonio (Calif.) College (8.991).
The Dance Company also competed in the collegiate division at the ADTS Championships in Denton on March 24. The team came in first in both the jazz and pom routines.
Captains of the MCC Dance Company this year are Abbey Andrew from Alvin, Payton Meredith from Forney and Denzel Barton from San Antonio. The other sophomore member is MaKayla Bounds from Bosqueville.
Freshmen are Tanise Harper from Killeen, Jayden Warren from Harker Heights, Raina Schelifer and Rachel Hennen from Forney, Amber Mass and Stevie Perry from Rowlett, Jordan Wishart from Lindale, Katelyn Blackburn from Caddo Mills, Riley Johnson from Flower Mound, Bria May from Garland, Alyssa Vasquez from Alvin, and Devon Coffey from Arlington.
All 14 dancers performed on stage in the jazz dance to win the national championship. The director is Sandy Hinton, and assistant director is Chrissy Clay.
Clay is a four-time national champion. She was a member of the championship teams in 2009 and 2010 and was assistant director in 2017 and 2018.