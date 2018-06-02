The Waco Colony of the General Society of Mayflower Descendants met on May 5 for its annual spring meeting at the West Waco Library and Genealogy Center.
The organization awarded Midway High School senior Julia Scott, daughter of Dr. Richard and Sarah Scott, with a $500 scholarship. Julia plans to attend Baylor University and major in prephysical therapy.
The program was “Herbs of Home in the New World” presented by Eolior Yokus and Jackie Lipski. The meeting closed with a “Mayflower Minute” given by Belinda Summers about one of her ancestors on the Mayflower voyage, Joan Hurst Tilley.