Class acts
Midway High School graduate Erica Larsen, the daughter of Tim and Maria Larsen, graduated May 5 from the University of Texas at Tyler with a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering.
Sarah Derrick, of Lorena, was awarded an academic honor award based on class standing at Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama.
Derrick, a senior music major, won a John Howard Medal. The medal, awarded to seniors, represents the university’s original namesake, a 18th-century British prison reformer.
Jessica Stauf, of Waco, graduated from Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio, on May 5 with a degree in nursing.
Local residents were recently initiated into the honor society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
William Hadley, of Woodway, was initiated at Florida Institute of Technology.
Jeremy McCormick, of Clifton, was initiated at the University of Maryland University College.
Applause
Hillsboro Main Street has been named a quarterfinalist in the 2018 “America’s Main Streets” contest headed by Independent We Stand, a national small business movement.
The public can vote for their favorite quarterfinalist and move a Main Street program one step closer to the grand prize of $25,000. Twenty-five programs are vying for the honor.
Hillsboro Main Street’s project area dates back to the late 1800s and many buildings downtown remain true to their original state.
Voting runs through May 27 at MainStreetContest.com. The top 10 semifinalists will be announced May 28. The winner of the 2018 “America’s Main Streets” contest will be announced June 4.