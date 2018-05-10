Class acts
Local residents were recently initiated into the honor society of Phi Kappa Phi at Texas State University.
They are Amanda Chancellor, of Waco; Ashleigh Elmshaeuser, of McGregor; and Cody Londenberg, of China Spring.
Phi Kappa Phi is the nation’s oldest collegiate honor society.
In the military
U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Garrett Rindorf, a 2017 graduate of Valley Mills High School, graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.
The airman completed an eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
He is the son of Steve Rindorf, of Mart, and Clarisa Casey, of Valley Mills. He is married to Shelby Skrhak, of Hewitt.