Pitching in
Education Service Center Region 12 Technology Foundation board members and top donors surprised six school districts recently with nearly $52,000 in funds to support educational technology programs.
Waco ISD elementary schools (16 campuses) received $10,000 for their project to use technology and relationships to support positive behavior and increase instructional time for at-risk students.
Connally High School received $8,557 for its project to increase access and technology frequency to a web-based writing program to improve students’ writing through practice, immediate feedback and guided support.
Goldthwaite ISD’s high school campus received $9,703.66 for its project that will enhance college readiness by creating a makerspace for career and technical education (CTE) and science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) programs.
Hillsboro ISD’s elementary campus received $10,000 to integrate tech tools to promote learning and retention of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) concepts with robotic programming for struggling student sub-groups.
Robinson ISD’s primary/elementary campus received $9,874 to create makerspaces in media centers that allow for student creativity and imagination.
Troy ISD’s Raymond Mays Middle School received $3,599 for its project to use technology, robots and innovative activities to improve math scores for all students, including at-risk students.
These six technology projects were selected from a pool of 43 technology grant applications. The foundation accepts applications in the fall and awards a range of six to eight grants each spring.
The Waco Diaper Bank, the community-based, not-for-profit organization that distributes diapers to babies living in low-wage families in the Waco area, has been selected as one of 23 national recipients of a 2018 Funds for Change grant awarded by the National Diaper Bank Network.
Ellen Filgo, director of the Waco Diaper Bank, said the $1,000 grant will be used for a diaper-need awareness raising campaign.
“We hope that by raising awareness, we can partner with more church, school and community groups to bring in diapers and dollars in order to extend our services to more families in our community who struggle to afford diapers,” Filgo said.
For more information, call 254-652-2998 or email wacodiaperbank@gmail.com.
Class acts
Kennedy Bradley, of Groesbeck, was named to the honor roll for the fall semester at the University of Dallas. Bradley is majoring in business.
Local students were named to the honor rolls at the University of Texas at Tyler for the fall semester.
Named to the president’s honor roll are:
Crawford — Hanna Fischer.
Groesbeck — Jillian Wilson.
McGregor — Haley Moore.
Named to the dean’s list are:
Marlin — Brian Antis.
West — Kole Holecek.