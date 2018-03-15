Applause
Local school districts were recognized for their work in communications at the 56th annual Star Awards Celebration, hosted by Texas Public Relations Association (TSPRA) at the Embassy Suites Frisco Hotel and Convention Center in Frisco.
Awards were classified by media outlet, such as newsletters, posters, photography, graphics and websites, and categories were further divided by the number of students served by school or region. This year, 1,331 entries were submitted, which is the highest number of entries ever received.
Midway ISD’s multimedia specialist, Magen Davis, won PR Rookie of the Year for the state.
Midway ISD Education Foundation received one gold medal for Best of Category for foundation/partnership campaign. Additionally, Midway ISD received six gold awards and one bronze award in the areas of published news release or feature, website and poster.
Waco ISD received a gold medal for Best of Category in photo (other subjects).
Hillsboro ISD Education Foundation earned a gold medal for Best of Category in the invitation/announcement division. Additionally, it received a gold award in video-training/instructional and a bronze award in brochures.
Education Service Center (ESC) Region 12 received a Best of Category medal for its print marketing sales book and a gold award for its teacher preparation marketing campaign.
Class acts
The University of Texas at Tyler announced its president’s honor roll and dean’s list for the fall semester.
Named to the president’s honor roll are:
Crawford — Hanna Fischer.
Groesbeck — Jillian Wilson.
McGregor — Haley Moore.
Teague — Hannah Dimiceli.
Named to the dean’s list are:
Marlin — Brian Antis.
McGregor — Tiffany Hilliard.
West — Kole Holecek.
Named to the president’s honor roll at Oklahoma City University for the fall semester are Nicholas Atkins, of Waco, and Rebekah Small, of Lorena.
Jerlecia Thompson, of Waco, was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Southwestern College in Winfield, Kansas.
Joshua Perez, of China Spring, was named to the dean’s honor roll for the fall semester at Wichita State University, in Wichita, Kansas.
Andrew Richardson, of Waco, was named to the dean’s honor roll for the fall semester at the University of Central Oklahoma in Oklahoma City.