Applause
Brian Bennett, welding program coordinator and instructor at Hill College, has received the Howard E. Adkins Memorial Instructor Section Award from the North Texas section of the American Welding Society (AWS).
The award recognizes high school, trade school, technical institute or community college instructors whose teaching activities are considered to have advanced the knowledge of welding to students in their respective schools.
Bennett became a full-time welding instructor at Hill College in 2000, and received his welding inspector/welding educator certification from AWS in 2003. Bennett has been active in AWS, including coordinating monthly field trips for his students to attend the society’s district meetings.
Class acts
Ray Ronk, of Waco, has been named to the provost’s list for term 3 of the 2017-18 academic year at Troy University in Troy, Alabama.
Kennedy Bradley, of Groesbeck, was named to the honor roll for the fall semester at the University of Dallas in Irving. Bradley is majoring in business.