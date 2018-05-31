Class acts
Jessica Stauf, of Waco, graduated from Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio, with a degree in nursing.
Emily Caroline Frazier was named a Distinguished College Scholar at the University of Texas at Austin at its 2018 Honors Day Convocation.
Emily, a sophomore, ranks in the top 4 percent of her class in the College of Liberal Arts. She is a Plan II Honors Program student majoring in linguistics and Spanish. She graduated as the valedictorian in 2016 at China Spring High School.
A National Honor Society graduate, she also was recognized as a National Merit Scholarship Program Commended Student.
She is the daughter of Mark and Suzanne Frazier, of China Spring, and the granddaughter of Elleen Veselka Frazier, of Hewitt, and the late James Frazier.
Students named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, are Andrew Burleson, of Lorena; Paige Huggins, of Woodway; Amber Rhodes, of Waco; and Michael Spence, of Hewitt.
Students named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas, are Alyssa Driskill, junior accounting major from Waco; Mason Hill, senior Bible and preaching major from Hewitt; Hayley Fortson, senior nursing major from Robinson; and Benjamin Barker, junior political science major from McGregor.
Brandon Worthy, of Whitney, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at McMurry University in Abilene.