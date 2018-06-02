Class acts
Colby Gray, of Waco, received a Bachelor of Science degree in information technology and systems from Marist College in Poughkeepsie, New York, the weekend of May 18.
Savannah Freeman, of Mart, has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at McMurry University in Abilene.
Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls recognized its honor students for the spring semester. They include:
Jeffrey Simons, of Axtell, dean’s honor roll.
Amanda Yastic, of Valley Mills, president’s honor roll.
In the military
U.S. Air Force Airman Matthew Miller, a 2017 graduate of China Spring High School, graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.
He is the son of Joseph Miller, of Waco. The airman completed an eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies.