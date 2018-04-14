Applause
The Community Development Council awarded Cuevas Peacock, community organizer with Waco Community Development, the certification of Professional Community and Economic Developer (PCED).
The PCED designation is available to professional community developers who successfully enlist others, lead collaborative efforts and utilize all available resources to increase the economic prosperity of their communities.
Applicants must obtain points based on their education and experience, as well as pass a rigorous exam, in order to receive the designation.
The Community Development Council Inc. was organized in 1995 to increase the professional credentials and recognition of individuals working in the field of community development.
The Dwyer Group, one of the world’s largest franchising companies of service brands, is the national recipient of the 2018 Malden Mills Corporate Kindness Award.
The Waco-based organization was recognized in a ceremony at the 23rd annual Rescuer of Humanity Awards Dinner, held in Cleveland, Ohio.
The event, sponsored by the Values-in-Action Foundation, annually recognizes local, national and international community leaders, businesses and outstanding educators for promoting kindness, care and respect to students and adults for a better society at-large.
In attendance to accept the award were Mike Bidwell, president and CEO of Dwyer Group; Dina Dwyer-Owens, co-chair of Dwyer Group; and Stewart Kohl, co-CEO of The Riverside Company, Dwyer Group’s private equity partner.
Class acts
The University of Dallas announced its honor roll students for the fall semester at the University of Dallas in Irving.
Named to the dean’s list were Anastasia Heiser, of Hillsboro; and Nicolas Hovde, of Waco; and Jennifer Vizner, of Woodway.
Named to the honor roll was Kennedy Bradley, of Groesbeck.