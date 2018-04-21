Class acts
*Area students at Texas Tech University in Lubbock were recently initiated into the honor society of Phi Kappa Phi.
They are Celina Brown, of Waco; Stacie Faughn, of Fairfield; Raegan Miller, of Abbott; Tabitha Silva, of Clifton; and Melissa Sullinger, of Hewitt.
*Ross Otis, of Woodway, has become a member of the Nu Delta Chapter of Kappa Kappa Psi honorary band fraternity at McMurray University in Abilene.
Pitching in
Jersey Mike's Subs raised more than $6 million for local charities nationwide during this year's eighth annual Month of Giving in March.
In the Waco area, $5,219 was raised for McLennan County Pack of Hope.