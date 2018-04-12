Class acts
Christopher Kazanas, a senior at Midway High School, has been awarded a top scholarship from Marion Military Institute, the nation’s oldest military junior college.
Kazanas was awarded the Academic Dean Scholarship, which will cover 50 percent of his tuition at the Marion, Alabama, school.
Kazanas is the captain of the swim team as well as the water polo team. He is president of Teen Leadership Waco and was a Texas Boys State delegate.
He joins the Corps of Cadets as a member of the Service Academy Program. He will be working to gain an appointment at a service academy.
Joshua Perez, of China Spring, was named to the dean’s honor roll for the fall semester at Wichita State University in Wichita, Kansas.
Applause
For the second year in a row, the Baylor University School of Education has won a national honor in recognition of its Professional Development School partnership with local schools.
The partnership between Baylor School of Education and Waco Independent School District to prepare future teachers has earned it the Exemplary Professional Development School Achievement Award from the National Association for Professional Development Schools.
The award was presented March 17 to Baylor School of Education and Waco ISD, plus three other university-public school partnerships, at the NAPDS annual conference in Jacksonville, Florida.
The NAPDS award is given to a small number of school-university partnerships each year whose work creates and sustains collaborative relationships between pre-K-12 schools and higher education and prepares the next generation of teachers with valuable classroom experience.
In the military
U.S. Air Force Airman Cecila K. Arnold, a 2016 graduate of China Spring High School, graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.
The airman completed an eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.
Arnold is the daughter of Jennifer and Kylie Arnold, of China Spring.