Class acts
Diana Pineda, of Hillsboro, graduated with a doctor of jurisprudence degree from St. Mary’s University School of Law in San Antonio, during a hooding ceremony in December.
Area students at Texas Tech University in Lubbock were recently initiated into the honor society of Phi Kappa Phi.
They are Celina Brown, of Waco; Stacie Faughn, of Fairfield; Raegan Miller, of Abbott; Tabitha Silva, of Clifton; and Melissa Sullinger, of Hewitt.
Sarah Derrick, of Lorena, was recently awarded an academic honor award at Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama.
Derrick, a music major, won a John Howard Medal.
The medal, awarded to seniors, represents the university’s original namesake, an 18th-century British prison reformer.
Ross Otis, of Woodway, has become a member of the Nu Delta Chapter of Kappa Kappa Psi honorary band fraternity at McMurry University in Abilene.
In the military
U.S. Air Force Airman Ryan Davis, a 2012 graduate of Midway High School, graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.
The airman completed an eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Davis earned distinction as an honor graduate.
He is married to Paula Davis, of Hewitt. He is the son of Frank Davis, of Woodway, and Patty Badtram, of McGregor, and is the stepson of Ralph Badtram, of McGregor, and Kathy Davis, of Woodway.
He is the grandson of Janice Sutter and Robert Sutter, of Woodway.
Pitching in
Jersey Mike’s Subs raised more than $6 million for local charities nationwide during this year’s eighth annual Month of Giving in March.
In the Waco area, $5,219 was raised for McLennan County Pack of Hope.