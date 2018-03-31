Applause
A new scholarship at Texas State Technical College will remember graduate Antonio Barragan Jr.
Barragan’s memory was recently honored by his family, friends and the Electrical Power and Controls Program’s faculty and staff with a plaque unveiling and scholarship announcement.
Barragan was a 2007 TSTC electrical systems and instrumentation graduate who died Sept. 6, 2017.
People entering the electronics center’s offices at TSTC will see a plaque bearing a photo of Barragan. Future electrical power and controls majors at TSTC will have an opportunity to receive a scholarship in his honor. The scholarship will be for second- and third-semester students.
This semester, $1,000 scholarships were awarded to TSTC students Colton Janik, of Yoakum, and Jason Mallory, of Rosebud.
Besides Barragan, his sister, brother and four cousins attended TSTC and majored in the same technical program.
In the military
U.S. Air Force Airman Phillip B. Foster, of West, graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.
The airman completed an eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Foster is the son of Angela and stepson of Kenneth Galvez, of West. He is a 2016 graduate of a home-school program.
Class acts
Ray Ronk, of Waco, has been named to the provost’s list at Troy University in Troy, Alabama, for term 3 of the 2017-18 academic year.
Students named to the honor rolls for the fall semester at Howard Payne University in Brownwood are:
Abbott — Kylie Johnson, president’s list.
Bruceville — McKenna Walker, dean’s list.
Crawford — Sadee Regian, president’s list; Lucas Steinkamp, dean’s list.
Gatesville — Augusta Johnson, dean’s list.
Waco — Cameron Gutierrez, honor roll.