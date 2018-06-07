The Kiwanis Club of Waco Seniors presented four high school seniors with $1,000 scholarships at a recent meeting.
Brenna Davis of Moody High School received the Sharon Griffith Scholarship. She plans to attend Texas State Technical College and study in the computer gaming program.
Alexandrea Nall of Connally High School was presented the Waco Kiwanis Scholarship. She plans to attend McLennan Community College and study nursing.
Jessica Roman of Axtell High School received the Anita White Scholarship. She plans to attend McLennan Community College and hopes to become an immigration lawyer.
Alyssa Vaughn of La Vega High School was presented the Janis Runyon Scholarship. She plans to attend McLennan Community College and study biomedical science research.