Class acts
Byron Keith Pyburn Jr., of Waco, graduated from Abilene Christian University in Abilene with a Bachelor of Science in interior design and Associate of Applied Science in architecture.
He graduated from University High School in 2014. He is the son of Sharri Pyburn and Byron Pyburn Sr., of Waco, and the grandson of William and Sharon Nance, of McGregor, and Virda Pyburn, of McGregor.
Sam Houston State University in Huntsville listed area students named to the honor rolls for the spring semester.
Making the president’s honor roll with a 4.0 grade-point average are:
Axtell — Garrett Saucedo.
China Spring — Kathleen Andrie, Makenzie Kuehn.
Groesbeck — Micaela Gallagher, Caitlin McGuffee.
Hillsboro — Jacob Hudson.
Lorena — Kourtney Johnson.
Marlin — Christina Griffin.
Mart — Trenatie Thompson-Gray.
McGregor — Kennedy Berry, Evan Millerick.
Moody — Elizabeth Randolph.
Waco — Regganae Allen, Erica Farley, Samantha Gray, Sarah Head, Kishan Naik.
Woodway — Blanca Cardenas Barragan.
Making the dean’s list with at least a 3.5 grade-point average are:
Axtell — Katelyn Amy.
Bruceville — Delaney Totten.
Clifton — Alexandria Bonner.
Crawford — Shannon Kascsak.
Gatesville — Serena Harris.
Groesbeck — Adalia Brixen, Haley DeFriend.
Hewitt — Meranda Mull, Sarah Woolley.
Hillsboro — Emily Henson, Graceyn Owens.
Lorena — Jamie Pankonien, Aimee Voiles.
McGregor — Ethan Dildy.
Riesel — Ilexus Williams.
Robinson — Shelby Kelley, Katherine Trigg.
Waco — Riley Bray, Brittany Eckenrode, Maya Palacios, Brianna Sanders, Austin White.
West — Rachael Willis.
Woodway — Tristen Crook, Jace Parker.
Jessica Stauf of Waco, graduated from Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio, on May 5 with a degree in nursing.
Baylor University released its honor rolls for the spring semester. Because of the large number of students recognized, that list is provided online only at wacotrib.com/neighborplus.