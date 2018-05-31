Hillcrest Professional Development School and the Waco ISD maintenance department have forged a new partnership with the creation of a program designed to conserve energy and hopefully save money for Waco ISD.
The program, titled “Kids for Kilowatts,” will help schools become more proactive about energy conservation through awareness and the management of energy consumption.
Roger Perez, Waco ISD energy management manager, launched the program at Hillcrest PDS as a pilot with the intention of extending the initiative to other schools in the future.
To manage the program, Perez selected five Hillcrest PDS students who were referred by their teachers to apply, which included an essay about the importance of conservation and why they wanted to participate in the new program.
The five students selected recently received their official energy monitor badges during a surprise ceremony at their campus.
Throughout the school year, the energy monitors will use clipboards with checklists and make rounds through the hallways to look for lights left “on” in empty classrooms and to reward teachers who are mindful of electricity usage. They will also search for ways to conserve energy: turning off computer monitors, coffee pots, smart boards and televisions. They will be observant of open doors and windows, and blinds that could be closed to block the sun during the heat of the day.
The program will operate like a club on campus with three teacher-sponsors responsible for its implementation, and students will not be allowed to leave their classrooms to patrol the hallways until they have completed their schoolwork for the day.
“This is about saving energy by changing culture,” Perez said. “It’s all about them and their future.”
When a violation is detected, the students will leave a subtle reminder: a sticker that simply says, “Last Out. Lights Out!”