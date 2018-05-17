Dr. Agnes Tang, an assistant professor at Texas A&M University-Central Texas in Killeen, has received a Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program Award.
Tang will be assigned to National Taitung University in Taiwan, working with pre-service and in-service teachers, as well as English teaching assistants who are Fulbright Student Scholars selected to teach there for one to two years.
Tang and her husband, Dennis, are residents of Hewitt.
She is one of more than 800 U.S. citizens who will teach, conduct research and provide expertise abroad for the 2018-19 academic year through the Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program. Recipients of Fulbright awards are selected on the basis of academic and professional achievement as well as record of services and demonstrated leadership in their respective fields.
The Fulbright Program is the flagship international educational exchange program sponsored by the U.S. government and is designed to build lasting connections between the people of the United States and the people of other countries.
Dr. Edward Hill, dean of the College of Education at A&M-Central Texas praised Tang for her award, adding that she is a well-known advocate for global education.
“Her vision will make our students teachers for the world,” he said. “She adds a global perspective to all she does and she does it with great heart and great skill.”
Since 2009, the A&M-Central Texas College of Education, consisting of 25 full-time faculty, has graduated more than 300 students who have completed the coursework to become certified classroom teachers at the elementary, middle and high school levels throughout the region.
“I am humbled and honored to have been selected for this award and a part of a university that believes in the value of community service, even when it has an international focus,” Tang said. “A&M-Central Texas values the importance of reaching out locally and globally to share educational resources with everyone.”
Tang is planning a series of international educational projects in the future, including student study abroad trips and a special trip this summer to provide training for English teachers who teach migrant children in China.