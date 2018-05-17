Girl Scouts of Central Texas, Greater Waco Service Unit held its bridging and awards ceremony on May 12.
Program level bridging was held for the entire service unit, followed by individual awards. Lailah Valenciano and Serenity Valenzuela from Troop 7005 received their religious emblem and My Promise, My Faith Award.
Hailey McDonald from Troop 7003 received the prestigious national leadership honor, the Senior Community Service Award.
Six girls bridged from ambassadors to adult Girl Scouts with life membership scholarships. They are Alena Bartek, McKenzie Clafferty and Jocelynn O’Steen from Troop 7081, Lauren Toups and Lindsay Toups from Troop 7056, and Elizabeth Shotwell from Troop 7064.