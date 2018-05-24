A twice-convicted felon from Gholson was sentenced to 50 years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to beating his estranged wife on several occasions and threatening to kill her.
Donald Clint Cargill, 36, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault-family violence with a prior conviction for assault-family violence and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He accepted a plea agreement approved by Cargill's estranged wife, Lindy Nolan, and 54th State District Judge Matt Johnson.
Cargill was sentenced to 50 years and 25 years, respectively, on the first two counts and to 20 years on the firearm charge. Cargill will serve the sentences concurrently, and he must serve at least 25 years in prison before he can seek parole.
Cargill was arrested in December 2016, January 2017 and May 2017, on charges that he assaulted Nolan.
In a victim-impact statement after Cargill was sentenced, Nolan, who is still married to Cargill, said she is thankful that he is going to prison and she and her family won't have to deal with him again.
While she said she grew to handle the physical assaults "like a champ," the constant abuse left her feeling like "just a shell inside."
She promised she would attend each of his parole hearings to protest his release.
"I pray that God will have mercy on you," she said. "You are going to need it."
Prosecutor Gabrielle Massey charged Cargill as a habitual criminal because of his past felony convictions for burglary of a habitation and escape. He also has misdemeanor convictions for driving while intoxicated, criminal mischief, deadly conduct, possession of a controlled substance and assault-family violence.
Cargill's attorney, Mark Morris, declined comment after the hearing.
According to records filed in the case, Cargill was arrested in May 2017 after he punched and kicked Nolan, damaging her orbital eye socket and leaving her eyes, lips, nose, arms and legs cut, swollen and bruised.
Nolan reported that they had been at her sister-in-law's home on Alton Lane. She had been asking Cargill to take her home "because she was scared of him and how he gets mad and irate," the reports state.
Cargill grew angry because she wanted to leave and he started to drive away while she still had the door open. He started punching her with his fist in the face and kicked her "when he was able to get his foot off the pedal," records state.
He said he was "killing her tonight" and told her she was dead, Nolan reported to deputies. He then drove back to his sister's house and made her take a shower to wash the blood off, court records show. Nolan called her mother to pick her up after Cargill fell asleep. She was treated by emergency medical technicians and then called the sheriff's office to report the assault.
Cargill also has numerous arrests for thefts, burglary of buildings and evading arrest, according to court records. As part of the plea bargain, prosecutors agreed not to prosecute Cargill on seven unfiled cases, including violation of a protective order, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and criminal mischief.