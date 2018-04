Five generations of a family recently met in the Waco area, visiting at the Cracker Barrel restaurant. Betsy Frix (seated at center), of Waco, is 101 years old. She was joined by her daughter, Arlena Lay (seated at left), of Waco, and (standing, from left) great-great-granddaughter Brinley Isham, great-granddaughter Amy Isham, granddaughter April Adams and great-great-grandson Kyle Isham. Adams lives in Sherman and the Ishams live in Princeton.