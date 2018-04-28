The Fellowship of Christian Athletes clubs of McGregor High School and Bosqueville High School joined together in sponsoring the fourth annual Shoes for Orphan Souls Campaign.
Shoes for Orphan Souls is a program led by Buckner Children’s Home of Dallas. Each year, Buckner sends thousands of shoes to orphans around the world.
Churches, civic clubs and families may contribute by bringing a new pair of inexpensive athletic shoes or socks to the high schools. Donors may also make a tax-deductible contribution by picking up an envelope at the school offices.