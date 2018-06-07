Members of the McGregor High and Bosqueville High Fellowship of Christian Athletes clubs gather with 200 pairs of new athletic shoes collected during the Shoes for Orphan Souls campaign, which is sponsored by Buckner International of Dallas. Each year, Buckner sends thousands of shoes to orphans around the world. This is the fourth year the Fellowship of Christian Athletes has participated. Pictured are (from left) McGregor members Caleb Jones, Cade Zacharias and Kaylen Sloan and Bosqueville members Luke Bradshaw, Emma Robertson and Emma Grace Carpenter.